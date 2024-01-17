Sassuolo manager Alessio Dionisi believes the outcome of their 3-0 loss to Juventus last night was harsh for his team.

The Black and Whites were outstanding in the reverse fixture and were confident of causing trouble for Juve.

However, the Serie A-chasing Bianconeri knew what to expect and took the initiative from the beginning.

Juve was not in the mood to be surprised by Sassuolo, and they demonstrated it with an excellent performance on the pitch.

Ultimately, they deservedly secured the victory, leaving Sassuolo feeling like the smaller team they are.

The Black and Greens manager admits they were no match for the rampaging Bianconeri. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We weren’t perfect, we have responsibility for their goals. The result was too harsh, but Juve is stronger at home than away from home. If you’re not perfect, it becomes impossible to get a result.”

