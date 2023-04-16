Dionisi admits they expected to be lucky against Juventus

Sassuolo manager Alessio Dionisi has admitted they knew they would be lucky if they kept playing well in their game against Juventus today.

The Black and Greens earned a huge 1-0 win against the Bianconeri, thanks partly to a big mistake from Nicolo Fagioli.

The result means Juve has lost consecutive league games and has suffered even more setbacks in their bid to still end this term in the top four.

The win helps Sassuolo in their bid to end this season well and after the match, Dionisi says via Football Italia:

“We showed courage and knew luck would turn our way. The lads are proving today that they do believe, it’s not just words. I have to defend players because errors happen, those were good performances and the wheel turns.”

Juve FC Says

We needed to win that game, considering how important points are for us now and losing six points in two games is just poor.

However, we back the guys to get back to winning ways soon and it could be in the next home game.

We keep doing well in Europe and it seems like our best route back to continental football next season.

It would be great if we win the Europa League, but finishing well in the league is also important.