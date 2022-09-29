Frosinone director Guido Angelozzi has spoken about the transfer of Federico Gatti to Juventus and revealed Napoli was first in touch to sign him.

The defender moved to Juve in January, but the Bianconeri allowed him to finish the last campaign on loan at the Serie B side.

He was in top form in the first half of that campaign and many labelled him the best defender in the Italian second division.

Several clubs in the top flight wanted to add him to their squad, but Juve was the eventual winner.

However, he could easily have been on the books of Napoli if Juve had not acted fast, according to Angelozzi.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There was the possibility, precisely, with Zerbin in the deal. We made a specific request to Napoli which, however, had to wait. Then Juventus took over and anticipated the Azzurri. Giuntoli for Gatti, me he called every week, Napoli were the first club to deal with him.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti was one of the best talents in Serie B and our interest meant we were favourites to sign him.

However, the intention to add him to our squad was not enough, which is why it made more sense that we moved quickly to seal the deal.