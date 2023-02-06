“Dirty show” – Fiorentina ultras to boycott Juventus match

Following Tuesday’s away fixture against Salernitana, Juventus will host Fiorentina on Sunday in an intense affair at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The two clubs share a heated rivalry dating back to the eighties, and the feeling of resentment only deepens in Florence each time the Old Lady signs a Viola star – from Roberto Baggio in 1990 all the way to Dusan Vlahovic.

Nevertheless, the upcoming battle will apparently take place in the absence of the purple supporters, with the club’s ultras deciding to boycott the match, taking a stance against the strict rules imposed by Juventus on travelling supporters.

“The organized groups of the Curva Fiesole announce that they will not participate in the next away match in Turin,” reads the statement released by Fiorentina supporters as published by JuventusNews24.

“We will never accept the conditions imposed by those who have always represented the absolute evil of football.

“We will never pay these insane amounts to watch their dirty show. We will never accept registering on the official Juventus website, as explicitly required to purchase tickets.

“We therefore invite all Viola fans to boycott the away match in Turin. The time has come to give a strong signal to the bosses who have made this sport a business.”

Juve FC say

This new model set by Juventus has gained the club several enemies, including their own ultras who have on a collision course with Andrea Agnelli’s old regime.

But when it comes to Fiorentina ultras in particular, their absence won’t be missed, as it would spare us from their recurring shameful acts, especially their mockery of the Haysel disaster which cost the lives of 39 Juventus supporters in 1985.