Disappointed Danilo expects Juventus to get back to form

Juventus defender Danilo has commented on their exit from the Europa League last night at the hands of Sevilla in the semi-final stage.

The Bianconeri were keen to win that competition, but it did not happen for them and this will be another trophyless season at the Allianz Stadium.

The Black and Whites continue to struggle with inconsistency and will now hope to secure the second spot on the league table at the end of the season.

Danilo is sad they have exited another competition, but he backs his side to get back to form as soon as possible.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“I am sad, there is so much bitterness, we have to congratulate Seville, we wanted to play the final but it was not possible . Now we have to think about what we could have done better, we missed the details, but we tried to the last. We kept the focus on the field this season, it was not obvious.

“How do you start again? You have to get up in the morning and try again. Juventus is always reborn, this is what we have to try to do from tomorrow onwards”.

Juve FC Says

The only thing we can do now is to look forward to a better 2023/2024 season, as we have not ended this one well.

The boys have worked hard to end the term well, even with no trophy. Hopefully, they can do even better in the next one and return some silverware to the fans.