Disastrous defeat in Empoli rounds off nightmarish evening for Juventus

Just a few minutes after the handing of the 10-point deduction sentence, Juventus had a football match to contend, and the final result says it all about the players’ mental state.

The Bianconeri were embarrassingly defeated in 1-4 result in what could be a fatal blow for their Champions League hopes.

Max Allegri started with a 3-5-2 formation spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik. In midfield, Fabio Miretti joined Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli, while Filip Kostic and Tommaso Barbieri took the wings.

In the first minutes, the Bianconeri were the better side, but Milik’s header crashed against the woodwork. However, things rapidly went south when the Polish striker tripped Nicolo Cambiaghi inside the box.

Cicicio Caputo beat Wojciech Szczesny from the spot to give the Tuscans the opener, while a defensive fumble allowed Sebastiano Luperto to double the Azzurri’s lead just three minutes later.

Aside from a few shy attempts, the Bianconeri offered little to nothing during the rest of the first half, as they headed to the locker room while trailing by two goals.

While a positive start to the second period would have helped, Alex Sandro lost the ball cheaply, allowing Caputo to complete a personal brace.

The Old Lady had a mountain to climb, but a genuine onslaught never came. Federico Chiesa’s 85th minute goal was too little to late, but while some were hoping for a memorable late comeback, it was Empoli who added to their tally instead.

Moise Kean’s complacent pass allowed Roberto Piccoli to place the final nail in the Old Lady’s coffin, rounding off one of the most miserable days for Juventus in recent memory.