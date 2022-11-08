“Disgusting way to win” – Cassano chastise Juventus despite Derby d’Italia victory

Win, lose or draw, one thing remains sure for Juventus. Antonio Cassano will still find a way to berate the team’s performance.

The retired striker isn’t a fan of the Bianconeri nor their manager Max Allegri who had actually coached him during their time together at Milan.

Last Sunday, Juventus survived Inter’s onslaught in the first half, before pouncing on their chances in the second period and earn a 2-0 win in the Derby d’Italia.

But being a Nerazzurri supporter, Cassano surely didn’t take it too well. So here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“For 45 minutes Juventus didn’t make half a shot on target, they let Inter play the game,” said the former Roma and Real Madrid player during his appearance on Bobo TV via JuventusNews24.

“If Inter scored two or three goals in the first half, no one could have complained. The match was resolved by two chances from a fantastic player like Kostic.

“At 0-0, the Nerazzurri could have scored three goals and at 1-0 they could have equalized and take the lead. Lautaro Martinez wasted a sensational goal.

“The Bianconeri’s victory is not deserved. It’s a disgusting way to win. They are two teams that are definitely out of the Scudetto fight unless Napoli and Milan collapse.”

Juve FC say

We’ve already acknowledged the fact that Juventus were lucky to escape with a clean sheet in the first half in our post-match opinion.

However, this is a common scenario in football, and the Bianconeri did well to regain their composure and were clinical in front of goal. Danilo also had a goal controversially disallowed while Filip Kostic was unlucky to hit the post.

So as it’s often the case, Cassano’s comments were biased and extreme, but nonetheless entertaining.