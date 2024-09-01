Tiago Djalo was heavily linked with a Juventus exit this summer, but eventually remained at Continassa at the end of Italy’s Mercato deadline yet.

The Portuguese was reportedly on his way to Roma on loan, but the move collapsed at the eleventh hour.

So when the two sides meet at the Allianz Stadium this evening, the 24-year-old will be in the home section.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the former Lille man will spend his campaign in Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Djalo’s exit remains on the cards.

On Friday, Italy’s transfer session expired, similar to England, Germany, France and Spain. Nevertheless, the market remains open for a few more days in other European nations.

For instance, clubs in Portugal, the Netherlands and Denmark can still sign players until Monday, September 2nd. Therefore, the defender could still return to his home country, at least in theory.

The Saudi Pro League has also adopted a similar deadline date.

The alternative options are Croatia or Austria (05/09), Belgium or Poland (06/09), the Czech Republic (08/09), Switzerland or Romania (09/09) and Greece (11/09).

Turkiye is the last country to close the window, as the market remains active until September 13th.

Djalo signed for Juventus last January but had to wait until the final day of the previous campaign to make his club debut.

While he’s been clinically cleared for months, he’s still trying to rediscover his form following an agonizing ACL injury he suffered in March 2023.

The centre-back is considered surplus to requirements in Thiago Motta’s plans, but he could be reinstated to the squad if he doesn’t to seal a move away.