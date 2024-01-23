Tiago Djalo, the latest addition to Juventus from Lille, has provided assurances to the club’s fans regarding the condition of his knee. Despite the potential of being a free agent in the summer, Juventus secured the defender for a small fee. The competition for his signature, especially from Inter Milan, led to Juventus expediting the transfer.

Djalo suffered a serious knee injury last season, which has kept him out of action in the current term. This raised concerns among Juventus fans about his readiness for first-team play. However, after the completion of his move to Juventus, the Portuguese star has stated that his knee is in good condition, and he is prepared to contribute on the field.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

” My knee? I’m ready, I’m working well. I feel good, my knee is fine, now it’s a matter of playing. I work well every day and I’m very happy to be here.”

“Differences between Ligue 1 and Serie A? I’ve never played here, but it’s a quality championship. Even in France, there’s quality, here it’s more tactical. I think it’s very good for me, because in France we played differently.”

Juve FC Says

Djalo was one of the finest defenders in the French league last season, so he is a top addition to our squad.

The defender will hope to have a fulfilling career on our books at the end of his spell.