It seemed as though Max Allegri had an agenda against Tiago Djalo last season when the coach failed to use the defender following his January move to Juventus from Lille.

Juve paid a fee to sign him mid-season rather than waiting until the end of the term when they could have acquired him as a free agent.

This decision was made because Inter Milan was also interested in signing Djalo at the end of the season, so Juventus moved quickly to secure his services.

The club expected him to make an impact in the second half of the season, but Allegri didn’t deem him good enough to contribute.

The arrival of Thiago Motta didn’t change Djalo’s situation, and the new manager sanctioned his loan move to FC Porto.

It appears Djalo hasn’t been given enough of a chance to prove himself at Juventus, but his situation in Portugal is no better.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the defender has yet to play a single minute for FC Porto, confirming Juve’s concerns that he still needs to improve.

This is bad news for both Djalo and Juventus, and his loan deal could be terminated in January.

Juve FC Says

Djalo is simply confirming that our manager is right not to consider him good enough.