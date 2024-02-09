Tiago Djalo has been sidelined from competitive football since March 2023 due to a serious injury sustained while playing for Lille. Before this setback, he had established himself as one of the premier defenders in the French Ligue 1, garnering attention from clubs like Juventus.

Recognising his talent and potential contribution to their squad, Juventus initiated their pursuit of Djalo. With the defender approaching free agency at the end of the season, both Juventus and Inter Milan were vying to secure his services. However, Juventus gained the upper hand in the race by expediting his transfer through a financial agreement with Lille.

Now, Djalo is focused on regaining full fitness and showcasing his abilities for Juventus. Participating in a recent behind-closed-doors friendly for the Bianconeri, he reportedly performed admirably, indicating significant progress in his recovery.

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Djalo is on track to make a successful comeback and is poised to become an integral contributor to Juventus’ success on the field shortly.

Juve FC Says

Djalo arrived at the Allianz Stadium with a reputation for being one of the finest defenders in Ligue 1.

The defender will be eager to make his mark on the team, and his arrival means we can get rid of Daniele Rugani at the end of the season.