Juventus are still expected to complete the transfer of Lille defender Tiago Djalo in the next 48 hours despite a late attempt from Inter to retake the lead.

The Nerazzurri were the favorites to sign the Portuguese not so long ago. They had reportedly struck an agreement with the player’s entourage over a summer transfer.

But while Inter were waiting for the player’s contract to expire, Juventus took the initiative and found an accord with Lille over a January move.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are now on the verge of finalizing the 23-year-old’s transfer.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals how Inter launched one final attempt to persuade the defender.

The Nerazzurri were reportedly willing to sign the player this month and send him on loan to Genoa as a replacement for Radu Dragusin who joined Tottenham last week.

However, Tiago refused the offer, as he would like to play for a top club as soon as possible, and wasn’t too keen on plying his trade at the Luigi Ferraris.

Moreover, the source believes that the Portuguese should find more space at Juventus than at Inter next season, especially with Alex Sandro leaving once his contract expires in June.

Djalo is currently recovering from an ACL injury suffered last March, but his rehabilitation has now reached the final stages.

The former Sporting and Milan man is expected to earn 2.5 million euros per season at Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

Since the Growth Decree has been recently abolished, Djalo’s gross wages could reach 4.63 million per year.

As for Lille, they will collect a transfer fee worth 3 million euros in addition to bonuses and a 10% sell-on fee from a future sale.