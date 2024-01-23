Juventus has been closely monitoring Jean-Clair Todibo over the past few months to enhance their squad by securing the services of the French defender. Todibo, showcasing consistent excellence in his role in Ligue 1, has garnered attention for his commendable performances over the years.

While Juventus had initially been expected to pursue Todibo for defensive reinforcements in the current transfer window, a cost-effective opportunity arose to sign Tiago Djalo. Seizing the chance, the Portuguese star has completed his move to the Allianz Stadium, as reported by Tuttojuve.

This acquisition of Djalo appears to have shifted Juventus’ focus away from Todibo, signalling that their interest in the French defender may have diminished. Despite Todibo’s impressive form, the financial demands of Nice may have prompted Juventus to explore alternatives in the pursuit of another centre-back.

Juve FC Says

Djalo did well in Ligue 1 before he suffered a serious injury, and we expect him to return to his best when he is fit.

Todibo would be a good defender to sign, but we now have someone else and should focus on strengthening other parts of our team.