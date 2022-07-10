Do Juventus fans want Aaron Ramsey to stay at the club?

Juventus has to deal with Aaron Ramsey again for the next few weeks after he returned from his loan spell at Rangers.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful that he will not return and the Scottish club will sign him permanently.

However, the Welshman returned to preseason today, and he was seen at the J Medical Centre.

While he was coming in, a group of fans greeted him, and some of them begged him not to leave the club, according to Football Italia.

The midfielder is not in Max Allegri’s plans, and he has hardly performed well when he wears the Bianconeri shirt, so it is surprising to see some of the club’s fans ask him to stay.

Juve FC Says

Signing Ramsey has been one of the worst transfer decisions we have made, and giving him a long contract is just as poor by decision-making standards.

The midfielder has been a passenger for much of his time at Juve, and we need to get rid.

Ramsey doesn’t seem interested in playing time, he just wants to make all the money on his deal.

Hopefully, we will find a new home for him this summer, even if it means subsidizing his wages for the rest of the campaign until his contract expires.