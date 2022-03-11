Do Juventus Need Paul Pogba’s ‘Creative Touch’ to Shine in Next Season’s Champions League?

Dusan Vlahovic has brought fresh hope to Juventus, having scored four goals in six games in February. The 22-year-old, who completed his €80m switch from Fiorentina at the start of the year, has been deemed “a force of nature” with a unique, clinical ability to analyze opportunities and respond at lightning speed. However, the international press has remained inquisitive about Juventus’ general “lack of creativity,” which, they claim, could result in missed opportunities for Vlahovic. In matches against Villareal and Empoli, Vlahovic was fed long balls instead of creative passes that could have allowed his talent to shine. Juventus fought hard at the Empoli match, however, scoring a win despite the absence of eight players—including Frederico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge—owing to injury. The question remains, however, are sports journalists like Forbes’ Emmet Gates right when they say that in order to get the best out of Vlahovic, better service and more creativity are required?

A Lack of Targeted Crosses

The criticism is centered on what occurs on the upper side of the field. Earlier this month, the Juventus hierarchy announced plans to ambitiously overhaul its midfield, despite signs of improvement in the games of Locatelli and Weston McKennie. However, new hope could be on the rise with the return of an old favorite. La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Fabiana Della Velle, the source who broke the story of Vlahovic’s move to Juventus in January, has announced that the Bianconeri plan to bring Paul Pogba back once the season ends. These plans coincide with the expiration of Pogba’s contract at Manchester United in the summer. Juventus is reportedly willing to offer their former midfielder a €7.5m salary plus bonuses.

A Foretold Return

In October 2021, Pogba stated that he wasn’t ruling out a return to Turin following France’s 3-2 win over Belgium in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League. Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has frequently teased a return of the French player, while Pogba has stated that he would be completing his season at Manchester United then see what would happen. He also said he was in frequent contact with Bianconeri players and that Allianz would always be “his home.” Indeed, Pogba was a favorite not only with Juve fans but also with FIFA gamers, football related bingo card games, and social media sports content creators. This media and gaming appeal of this player is largely attributed to his role in France’s World Cup win, but Juve fans never forget the physically overpowering nature of his play. “He was dominant in the opponent’s penalty area, nobody could hold him in those years. So much so that Juve sold him for €110m,” said the former midfielder, Massimo Mauro.

Juve’s Ambitious Games

Strengthening its midfield would certainly help Juve achieve its current aims. These include finishing in the top four and securing the Champions League for next season. Although the current team will most probably make it through, the reconfiguration of its midfield would enable the team to enter the League with greater confidence. It would also enable Vlahovic to show the world what he is capable of when he receives creative passes.

Dusan Vlahovic is performing as promised at Juventus, though the team’s relatively weak midfield means that the Serbian isn’t receiving all the creative passes he needs to do his best. Rumor has it that the club is courting Pogba, who shone as a midfielder during his stint at the Club. Whether or not the French whiz returns, some reconfiguration is clearly necessary if the team is to make it to the top of the upcoming Champions League.