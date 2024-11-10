While the transfer of Pierre Kalulu from Milan to Juventus was hardly the most eye-catching move of the summer, the operation certainly had a significant impact on both clubs as portrayed by the first few months of the campaign.

The Frenchman spent four years at Milanello. He initially arrived as a relative unknown following a spell at Olympique Lyonnais. Nevertheless, the defender cemented himself as a pillar at the back for Stefano Pioli’s Scudetto-winning side in the 2021/22 campaign.

Afterwards, injury problems derailed the 24-year-old’s momentum and saw him reduced to an afterthought at the club.

Therefore, the Rossoneri supporters weren’t exactly devastated when parting ways with the player last summer, even if some had their reservations over the formula; Juventus signed Kalulu on loan with an obligation to buy. The operation’s cost could reach 20 million euros, including bonuses.

Moreover, the Bianconeri fans weren’t too thrilled with the French player’s arrival. Many were holding out for Riccardo Calafiori who ended up sealing a move to Arsenal, while Jean-Clair Todibo went to West Ham United, so Kalulu was obviously a fallback option.

Nevertheless, the former Lyon man has been proving his worth since his arrival at Juventus. Except for a couple of shaky showings (against Stuttgart and Inter), the Frenchman has been superb at the back, helping the Old Lady collect nine clean sheets in 12 Serie A rounds.

So according to La Repubblica via JuventusNews24, Milan already regret letting Kalulu slip through their fingers and join one of their direct rivals.

As the source explains, the Diavolo’s new signings like Emerson Royal and Strahinja Pavlovic haven’t truly excelled in the early going. The Brazilian is a right-back while the Serbian is a central defender. On the other hand, Kalulu would have been able to cover both roles and has already gained important experience in Italian football.

Juventus are widely expected to exercise their option to buy the Frenchman who would thus leave Milan on a permanent basis.