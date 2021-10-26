Do you agree with Zibi Boniek’s opinion of De Ligt?

Former Juventus striker, Zibi Boniek says Matthijs de Ligt has a lot of improvement to do as the Dutchman struggles to live up to the hype of his transfer from Ajax in 2019.

Boniek told Il Bianconero: “I don’t know, he’s gone. At Ajax he was a phenomenon. Here he has a few flaws every now and then, plus we don’t play champagne football. He’s young, he has a lot of potential, but he needs to improve a lot. stronger. Bravo, but I did it stronger.”

There have been a lot of expectations on De Ligt, especially after he performed admirably well at Ajax.

Most observers expected him to become the first choice at Juve straightaway, forgetting that he would need time to adjust to a new league and environment.

He also met a strong partnership between Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus.

De Ligt has to bide his time in Turin, but he hasn’t done badly at all.

His arrival at Juve coincided with the departure of Max Allegri, which saw the club drop from being the top club in Italy.

Now that the Livorno-born gaffer is back, the Bianconeri will become a top club again and De Ligt has contributed to their recent upturn in form.

We should also not forget that the Dutchman is still just 22 and has many more years to play at the top of European football.