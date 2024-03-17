Max Allegri has appeared to snap back at a journalist who questioned his team’s poor form after they dropped points to Genoa today.

Juve has been on a terrible run of form, and that draw means they are further at risk of struggling to finish inside the top three in Serie A.

Juve has been at the top of the standings this season, and their recent run of form shows things are really going downhill for Allegri’s men.

The Bianconeri coach is clearly not a happy man as things are not going his team’s way at the moment, and when a journalist questioned the team’s result, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It seems to me that we are third at the moment. Do you know how to be a coach? Because I don’t know how to be a journalist… I don’t have to go after the public, and I don’t allow myself to tell you how to do the job.”

Juve FC Says

This is not a good time for the Juve manager, and he is a human being, so it is not a surprise that he snapped back at the journalist.

The gaffer has a lot of work to do and it is obvious pressure is now getting to him.