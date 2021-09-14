Do you remember these Swedish football players joining Juventus?

Sweden has produced some of the biggest music stars and gaming successes in the world. That’s not all – the country in the north has also some famous football players. Some of them has played with Juventus, and one is currently in the team. Let’s find out more in this text!

From games to music and sports

The country excels in more areas than gaming – for example, music. ABBA, Roxette, Avicii, Zara Larsson and Swedish House Mafia have all become internationally famous.

Tennis player Björn Borg, swimmer Sarah Sjöström, golf player Anna Nordqvist and pole vaulter Armand Duplantis are just a few examples of top athletes representing Sweden today and in the past. That finally leads us to the topic of football. So, what do Sweden and Juventus have in common?

Swedish football players in Juventus

Several Swedish football players have been signed by Juventus over the years. The strong defender Olof Mellberg, born in 1977, played for Juventus during a short period of time, during the season of 2008-2009.

Albin Ekdal was just 18 years old when he joined Juventus in 2008. However, it didn’t last long. After only three games, in July 2009, Siena signed Ekdal on loan for one season. The year after that, Juventus sold half of their ownership rights of Albin Ekdal to Bologna. A pretty unusual deal which meant the two clubs had to decide on where he should play before the start of the season.

Most people have heard of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Juventus was the first Italian football club he played for, between the years of 2004 and 2006 when he scored a total of 23 goals.

Finally, we have Dejan Kulusevski who currently plays for Juventus. The 21-year-old joined Juventus after being successful in Parma. We’re still waiting for his big breakthrough in the new team. Can Dejan get his breakthrough while a player for his new manager, Max Allegri?