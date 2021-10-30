Do you understand Juventus’ game? This Italian journalist reckons they don’t have any

Journalist Enzo Bucchioni has slammed Juventus for lacking personality as the Bianconeri continue to struggle.

Juve brought back Massimiliano Allegri in the summer to make them a top team in Serie A again.

However, it hasn’t been a smooth ride and Bucchioni doesn’t hold back on his assessment of the current situation at the club.

He told TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There are too many things that I do not understand. The agreement with Agnelli he did in April I thought that in retirement arrived with a great charge after what happened.

“At the first league team I see a team that has no game and personality. And we get to now and there is still no definitive team, there is no basic idea on the form.

“I don’t understand what happened. Today he no longer has the players he did two years ago. We need a game where these players can grow. Before he had already made champions, today he doesn’t have those champions but young people. “

Juve FC Say

Considering the amount of work Allegri is expected to do to make Juve great again, he needs time.

There was understandably a lot of expectations when he replaced Andrea Pirlo, but great changes take time.

As Bucchioni said, Juve has lacked an identity in some matches this season. But that is expected because the players are trying to get used to a new system.

There are many young players in the current Bianconeri squad who also need time to hit top form.

With more than 20 more league games to go, Juve has more than enough time to create an identity that would serve them for the next few years.

The key thing is to be patient with the process, but criticisms like this are expected.