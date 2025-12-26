The Agnelli family have owned Juventus for the last century and, not for the first time, they are facing pressure to sell the club. Despite Juventus being publicly traded over the years, the family have remained majority owners and has also sold shares to Tether and several other investors as part of that structure.

Ownership Structure and Growing Speculation

Tether has gradually increased its stake and is now one of the largest shareholders, a position that has secured it a seat on the club’s board. In recent weeks, reports have suggested that the company may be planning a takeover, prompting sources connected to the Agnelli family to repeatedly deny that Juventus are for sale. These denials underline the sensitivity of the situation and the growing attention surrounding the club’s ownership.

John Elkann currently leads the family business through Exor and is widely known for his affection for Juventus. Given his role as Exor’s president, it appears difficult to imagine him sanctioning a sale of the club during his tenure. His leadership has often been associated with stability and continuity, values that many supporters believe are essential to Juventus’ long-term success. Nevertheless, the persistence of rumours suggests that there may be some substance to claims that Tether are interested in acquiring full control.

John Elkann (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

Fan Sentiment and Fears for the Future

Supporters have largely enjoyed the current ownership, viewing the Agnelli family as a central reason why Juventus have remained the most successful team in the history of Italian football. Their stewardship has overseen sustained domestic dominance and helped preserve the club’s identity and traditions. For many fans, this track record inspires confidence in the existing structure.

The prospect of selling to new owners at this stage causes concern, particularly if the motivation is driven purely by business considerations rather than sporting ambition. A change in ownership could risk disrupting the foundations that have underpinned Juventus’ success for decades. At present, many believe the Bianconeri are in safe hands, and any move away from that stability would need to be approached with extreme caution.