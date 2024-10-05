Gleison Bremer has suffered a serious injury that will sideline him for several months, dealing a significant blow to Juventus. His season is likely over, which is a major setback for the Bianconeri, who will now have to adjust their defensive plans in his absence.
To answer that, Calciomercato spoke to specialist doctor Dr Fabrizio Tencone who said:
“it is not a given that Bremer will return to 100%, but analyzing the data more than 90% of the players return to the same level as before. There is an almost certain possibility that he will return to being the same player as before and if during this rehabilitation process there was time to notice anomalies in the movement, they could be corrected and he could return even stronger than before”.
Juve FC Says
Players can struggle after a serious injury, and Bremer is at risk of not being as good as he was before this injury, but we will give him all the support he needs to return to his best levels as one of the finest defenders in the league.
