Gleison Bremer has suffered a serious injury that will sideline him for several months, dealing a significant blow to Juventus. His season is likely over, which is a major setback for the Bianconeri, who will now have to adjust their defensive plans in his absence.

Bremer has been a key figure in Juventus’ defence since the start of the season, providing stability and consistently strong performances. His form has been crucial to the team’s success, and losing him is a considerable challenge. With Bremer out, Juventus will need to find ways to maintain their defensive solidity, possibly reshuffling their backline or relying on other players to step up. Additionally, the club will be anxious about whether Bremer can return to his brilliant best once he recovers from this injury. His long-term fitness and form will be a concern as they await his return.

To answer that, Calciomercato spoke to specialist doctor Dr Fabrizio Tencone who said:

“it is not a given that Bremer will return to 100%, but analyzing the data more than 90% of the players return to the same level as before. There is an almost certain possibility that he will return to being the same player as before and if during this rehabilitation process there was time to notice anomalies in the movement, they could be corrected and he could return even stronger than before”.

Juve FC Says

Players can struggle after a serious injury, and Bremer is at risk of not being as good as he was before this injury, but we will give him all the support he needs to return to his best levels as one of the finest defenders in the league.