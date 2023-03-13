Doctor gives more details about Pogba’s injury and return date

The director of the Isokinetic of Turin, Dr Fabrizio Tencone, has given more insight into Paul Pogba’s latest injury and how long he might need to heal.

The Frenchman has struggled since he moved to the club in the summer and has still not started a match for the black and whites.

After making his long-awaited return to fitness, Pogba missed Juventus’ last game against Sampdoria because of a Fresh injury.

The midfielder is one player fans want to see delivering for the club, so the latest setback is upsetting.

He is now set to spend almost a month out again as Tencone reveals how long it could take the World Cup winner to recover.

He says via Tuttomercactoweb:

“With recovery times, you must always be very careful, but generally for the low-grade injury to the adductor, it is recoverable in 20/30 days”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has brought all kinds of trouble back to Turin and it seems we made a huge mistake in re-signing the Frenchman.

He may have moved back to the club as a free agent, but as he spends more time on the treatment table, he costs the club a lot of money.

Hopefully, he can become fully fit soon and play many games in a row for the black and whites, otherwise, we need to end his contract soon.