Gleison Bremer is preparing to resume team training after receiving approval from the doctor who has overseen his recent recovery. The Brazilian defender has been working closely with a specialist in Lyon during the last two injuries he has sustained, a collaboration that began when he suffered the long-term setback, which kept him out until the end of the previous season. Following that period, he regained full fitness only to encounter a minor injury that has ruled him out for several weeks.

Bremer is eager to return to the pitch as soon as possible. There is even a belief in some circles that, had he not been injured, Igor Tudor might still be in his position. Regardless of such speculation, the defender has remained focused on his rehabilitation. He continues to push himself to ensure he can contribute to Luciano Spalletti’s plans at the earliest opportunity. The new Bianconeri manager values Bremer’s experience and defensive qualities, and the player’s return would add much-needed stability at the back during this demanding phase of the campaign.

Positive Medical Clearance

As Juventus prepare for the next sequence of fixtures before the following break, there is welcome news regarding Bremer’s condition. According to Calciomercato, the defender has now been given the go-ahead to rejoin team training. The doctor overseeing his case believes he is fit enough to integrate with the group once again and no longer needs to adhere strictly to an individual training programme. This development reflects the progress he has made and suggests that his recovery has followed the expected trajectory without complications.

The decision allows him to transition from isolated work to full sessions with his teammates, a significant step in any player’s return to match readiness. While he is not yet back in competitive action, the shift to team training usually indicates that a return to the pitch is approaching, provided there are no setbacks in the coming days.

A Cautious but Encouraging Outlook

For Juventus, this update represents an important boost. His presence brings organisation, physical strength and composure to the defensive line, qualities that have been missed in recent weeks. However, despite the positive news, the club will not accelerate his return unnecessarily. The technical staff recognise the importance of managing his workload carefully to avoid any recurrence of injury, particularly given his recent history.

The aim is to ensure that he is fully prepared and stable before he is reintroduced to competitive matches. With the season entering a crucial stretch, Juventus will benefit greatly from having him available, but they remain committed to prioritising his long-term fitness over short-term urgency. For now, the progress is promising, and his return to team training marks a meaningful step towards his full recovery.