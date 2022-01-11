Doctor offers timetable for Chiesa’s return and reveals the potential cause of the injury

Last Sunday, Juventus enjoyed what was arguably their finest moment in the campaign thus far. Max Allegri’s men mounted a stunning comeback from 1-3 to earn a 4-3 victory away to Roma.

However, this achievement was marred by an unfortunate event. Federico Chiesa left the pitch injured following a collision with Chris Smalling in the first half.

But little did we know about the extent of the injury. It was later revealed that the young man has torn his cruciate ligament, which practically ended his season.

Doctor Giacomo Zanon is a knee specialist and an external orthopedic consultant of Atalanta, and he explained just how long will it take Chiesa to get back to the pitch.

“Six months is the minimum period, then it takes another three for the player to rediscover himself. Nine months is a reasonable period to be the same pre-injury player,” said Zanon as published by la Gazzetta dello Sport. “An old study done in collaboration with UEFA showed that the longer the rehabilitation process the better the result. “Accelerating rehabilitation does not take you far for two reasons: the possibility of recurrence of ligament injury and the need to rebuild the muscles, so it takes 2-3 months, also to prevent other injuries,”

The Doctor believes that if everything goes according to plan, the Juventus star could be available for selection ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Zanon was also asked if the Stadio Olimpico pitch is to blame for the injury, as Merih Demiral and Nicolò Zaniolo sustained similar injuries during the same fixture two years ago.

“Maybe, but I’d blame it more on the shoes worn today, as they have a crazy grip, and on the speed of the game.”