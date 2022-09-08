Doctor reveals conservative therapy worsened Pogba’s injury

Paul Pogba decided against undergoing surgery when he first suffered a knee injury during pre-season.

He had spoken with some specialists and decided he would be much better by undergoing conservative therapy so that he can preserve his World Cup dream.

However, that didn’t work, and he has now been operated on and will look to make a quick recovery.

The decision to delay surgery has proven to be a poor one because he wasted a month’s worth of recovery period.

The doctor who eventually operated on him has now revealed the midfielder aggravated the problem by choosing an alternative to surgery.

Professor Roberto Rossi said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The injury to the external meniscus was complex because the tissue was fragmented. It had gotten worse and when the player tried to force him while running on the field he had a joint block in the knee. Conservative therapy didn’t work. On the contrary, the lesion has worsened.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba wanted to play at the World Cup and you cannot blame him for not wanting an extended stay on the sidelines.

Now is not the time to worry about if he will make the football Mundial and we must not rush him back to action.

Max Allegri has accepted the midfielder will be out of action for now and we need to focus on other players in the squad.