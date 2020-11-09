Does Andre Pirlo distrust the Juventus players just as Maurizio Sarri did?

Just a few weeks back, Miralem Pjanic revealed that Maurizio Sarri didn’t trust his Juventus players.

The Bosnian had left Juve for Barcelona at the time and he made that revelation.

“What I still regret now is that Sarri did not trust the players, which concerned me,” Pjanic told Tuttosport.

“It is a shame when you evaluate people wrong; every player in that dressing room always gave and will always give their best for the club and for the team.

“You might not get along with one or two players, but this would never affect their commitment because every player wants to win. They are incredible professionals who want to pursue their goal.

“Well, if the coach questions this, then that spark which the president talks about doesn’t happen. Nobody doubts Sarri’s qualities as a coach, but there was that problem.

“In the end, though, we took home another Scudetto which is never something to be taken for granted.”

Looking back now, perhaps the lack of trust was the reason why the Bianconeri managed to win only the league title under the Italian.

Just as it is now, Juve’s title defence under Sarri wasn’t easy for them, but they pushed through.

This campaign has started on a rough note and after Juve’s draw against Lazio at the weekend, one can now start wondering if this is also a problem of the manager not trusting his players.

This is Pirlo’s first job as a senior manager and the former midfielder still has a lot to learn.

There are several things that he will be permitted to get wrong, but not trusting his men will not be one of them.

Looking at his team selection, does it show that he trusts his players to deliver? Especially considering that the likes of Paulo Dybala have struggled to play for the team recently.