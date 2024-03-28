Arthur Melo is anticipated to return to Juventus in the summer following a successful loan spell at Fiorentina.

During his time in Florence, Arthur has experienced a resurgence, but Fiorentina has opted against exercising their option to sign the former Barcelona midfielder permanently, deeming him too expensive.

Fiorentina may explore the possibility of negotiating another loan deal to retain Arthur for the upcoming season.

While Juventus anticipates interest from other clubs due to Arthur’s impressive performances this term, questions arise regarding his future with the Bianconeri, particularly after his standout season at Fiorentina.

According to reports from Il Bianconero, Arthur could still have a future at Juventus for another season. However, this would depend on a managerial change at the club.

Under Max Allegri, there is reportedly no interest in retaining Arthur, as the midfielder has struggled to perform under his guidance. Thus, only a new manager who appreciates Arthur’s abilities could provide him with another opportunity at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has done well this term, but that will hardly change Allegri’s mind about the midfielder, so we do not expect him to return to the team if we do not change coaches.