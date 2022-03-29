Does Juventus get a boost? Inter Milan’s ultras say they will not attend the match

Juventus may have been handed a boost in their bid to beat Inter Milan when both clubs meet at the weekend, with a strong fan group of the Milan side not attending the game.

It is a match that could decide the position both clubs finish this season, and Juve will move ahead of their opponents on the league table if they secure all three points from it.

The Bianconeri already have the home advantage on their side and Inter would have been looking forward to also getting some support from their fans in the match.

However, Football Italia claims the Inter Milan ultras have announced they will not be in the stands for the Derby d’Italia.

They wrote: “The Nord will not be present at Juventus-Inter on April 3. We are not going to give explanations in order not to give rise to the usual and useless discussions of the rapacious of nothing.

“We have our reasons and this must be enough for those who read, it is enough for you to know that it is a thought shared by all group leaders. It is a painful but inevitable choice.

“No derby game, not even the most important one, can ever override the essence of what we are. We are the all that becomes one. CN69 – Curva Nord Milano.”

Juve FC Says

This could be a major boost for the Bianconeri and we might get the win because we had more support from our fans.

However, we need to remember that this same Inter team went to Anfield and defeated Liverpool in front of one of the loudest crowds in the world.

We have to focus on winning the game regardless of the support we get.