Daniele Rugani spent the previous season on loan at Ajax before returning to Juventus in time to be part of their squad for the Club World Cup. His inclusion followed an unexpected decision by the club to offer him a new two-year contract prior to the start of last season, only to send him out on loan shortly after the agreement was signed.

The defender, who has been with the Bianconeri since 2013, is now one of the most senior figures in the dressing room. His experience and longevity at the club have positioned him as a respected presence among the squad. Despite this, his future continues to be the subject of speculation.

Missed Opportunity with Porto

Juventus reportedly received an offer from FC Porto at the beginning of the current transfer window, as the Portuguese club expressed serious interest in securing Rugani’s services on loan. Porto viewed him as a valuable addition, not only for his defensive capabilities but also for the leadership he could bring to their squad.

However, Juventus opted not to sanction the move, a decision that has sparked debate about the club’s intentions for the player. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club may have missed a key opportunity to offload Rugani, who could have made a meaningful impact in Portugal while also easing Juventus’ wage commitments.

Potential Role in the New Season

Although Igor Tudor included Rugani in the squad for the Club World Cup, the defender did not play a prominent role under the Croatian manager during the competition. This has added to the uncertainty regarding how he fits into the team’s tactical plans for the upcoming campaign.

Nevertheless, if he remains in Turin, Rugani could still play an important part off the pitch. His experience and presence in the dressing room may be valued as Juventus aim to maintain stability and cohesion within the squad. While his playing time remains in question, his leadership could be instrumental throughout the season, especially with a blend of younger players continuing to emerge.