Dusan Vlahovic remains Juventus’ main striker, and the Serbian has earned the trust of his new manager to continue leading the line for the Bianconeri.

Juventus strengthened their squad this summer, and some fans expected the club to sign a new striker. However, instead of adding reinforcements up front, they sold Moise Kean and made Arkadiusz Milik available for transfer. Unfortunately, the Polish international could not be sold due to an injury he sustained at Euro 2024.

It’s unclear whether Juve’s decision not to sign a new striker was influenced by Milik staying at the club.

For now, Juventus has placed their faith in Vlahovic as their primary striker—but is he enough?

The Serbian remains one of the best forwards in Serie A and performed well last season, but with Juve competing in four different competitions this season, his contributions alone may not suffice.

Milik, an experienced striker, is available to step in when Vlahovic is unavailable. However, his record of only 17 goals in 75 appearances for Juventus doesn’t inspire much confidence.

Thiago Motta will need to find a way to get more goals from his strikers or shift focus toward increasing goal contributions from the entire team.

What are the alternatives?

It may be too late for Juventus to bolster their squad with a new striker to support Vlahovic, but the Bianconeri have a manager capable of solving this issue.

One of Motta’s strengths is his fearlessness in innovating solutions to problems. While his Bologna side had top attackers, he didn’t rely solely on them solely for goals.

Motta built a system where players in different roles contributed to the attack, and he can replicate that success at Juventus.

Although he didn’t sign a striker, Motta strengthened the attack by bringing in players like Nicolas Gonzalez and Francisco Conceição to the Allianz Stadium. Both wingers have the ability to score and create goals when needed.

If DV9 underperforms, Juventus might not feel the impact as severely, since multiple players are capable of finding the back of the net.

While it’s unconventional not to rely heavily on a central striker to score goals, the key is that the team delivers results.

Gonzalez, in particular, has been in fine goalscoring form and seems to be someone Motta can trust to step up when needed. Therefore, Juve fans shouldn’t worry too much about finding an alternative to Vlahovic.