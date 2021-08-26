Does Juventus have the firepower to thrive without Ronaldo?

Juventus has had to deal with a number of rumours involving Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club this summer.

With a few days left before the transfer window closes, it seems we haven’t seen the last of the speculation about his move away from the club yet.

The Portuguese attacker looks set to play a bit-part role at Juve if he remains at the club as he started their first match of the season against Udinese on the bench.

Although he is already 36, the attacker top-scored in Serie A last season and feels he can still score regularly if they give him the chance.

He has never been a substitute in his career and will not enjoy that role at Juve.

It was exciting to see Juve line up with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata leading the attack at the Dacia Arena.

It shows that Massimiliano Allegri is ready to get this team working without Ronaldo.

It remains unclear if he will still be a Juve player by the end of this transfer window, but can they do without his goals?

The former Manchester United man scored 29 goals in Serie A last season, almost half of the 77 total goals that Juventus scored as a club in the competition.

They scored 76 goals in the season prior and Ronaldo netted 31 times from just 33 matches in the competition in that campaign.

He scored 21 of the 70 that they scored in the 2018/2019 season, which was his first at the club.

Paulo Dybala is favoured more by Allegri and the Argentinian is one of the most talented players on the squad, but he doesn’t have the goals that Ronaldo brings to the team.

If the Portuguese attacker feels underappreciated at the club, his numbers prove him right.

Allegri has been brought back to help the club win the league again and the Livorno native will benefit from having Ronaldo in his squad.

However, if the attacker leaves in this transfer window, the Bianconeri might struggle more than they did last season.

This current Juventus team has some exciting attacking talent including Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, but it is goals that win matches and competitions and none of them can score as much as Ronaldo can.

I don’t think that Juve will accept another season of mediocrity, but I’m afraid that might be the case if they allow Ronaldo to leave in this transfer window.