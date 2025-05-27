Just hours after securing the Scudetto with Napoli, Antonio Conte may already be on the verge of an exit from Naples. While the city continues to celebrate a memorable league triumph, speculation is growing that Juventus are preparing to make a move for the highly regarded manager.

Conte’s success in guiding Napoli to the Serie A title has not gone unnoticed. Juventus, who have endured a disappointing campaign, are believed to view him as the ideal candidate to lead their resurgence. The Bianconeri are keen to return to the summit of Italian football, and Conte’s proven track record makes him a compelling option.

Juventus Consider Post-World Cup Plans

For the moment, Igor Tudor is expected to remain in charge of the Juventus first team, with plans in place for him to oversee the Club World Cup. However, beyond that tournament, the situation could evolve quickly. Juventus are reportedly serious about bringing Conte back to Turin, a move that would likely be met with enthusiasm by the supporters.

Nonetheless, the club must consider whether they can meet the demands typically associated with hiring Conte. Known for his uncompromising approach and clear expectations, he is a manager who requires strong backing in the transfer market. Juventus fans would undoubtedly welcome his return, but fulfilling his requirements may prove challenging.

Getty Images

Financial Constraints Could Complicate Conte’s Return

In the summer, Juventus invested heavily to support then-manager Thiago Motta, though that move ultimately failed to deliver the desired results. With resources already stretched, it is uncertain whether the club can authorise another round of substantial spending to satisfy Conte’s expectations.

Conte’s reputation for being firm on recruitment is well documented. When he identifies a player he wants, he expects to sign him. If such conditions are not met, he is known to walk away. It was partly for this reason that Juventus opted against approaching him earlier in the year.

Should the club revisit the idea of appointing him now, those same challenges remain. Without a clear financial plan and full alignment on recruitment, it may be difficult to see Conte making a return to Turin in the coming months.