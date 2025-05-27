Just hours after securing the Scudetto with Napoli, Antonio Conte may already be on the verge of an exit from Naples. While the city continues to celebrate a memorable league triumph, speculation is growing that Juventus are preparing to make a move for the highly regarded manager.
Conte’s success in guiding Napoli to the Serie A title has not gone unnoticed. Juventus, who have endured a disappointing campaign, are believed to view him as the ideal candidate to lead their resurgence. The Bianconeri are keen to return to the summit of Italian football, and Conte’s proven track record makes him a compelling option.
Juventus Consider Post-World Cup Plans
For the moment, Igor Tudor is expected to remain in charge of the Juventus first team, with plans in place for him to oversee the Club World Cup. However, beyond that tournament, the situation could evolve quickly. Juventus are reportedly serious about bringing Conte back to Turin, a move that would likely be met with enthusiasm by the supporters.
Nonetheless, the club must consider whether they can meet the demands typically associated with hiring Conte. Known for his uncompromising approach and clear expectations, he is a manager who requires strong backing in the transfer market. Juventus fans would undoubtedly welcome his return, but fulfilling his requirements may prove challenging.
Financial Constraints Could Complicate Conte’s Return
In the summer, Juventus invested heavily to support then-manager Thiago Motta, though that move ultimately failed to deliver the desired results. With resources already stretched, it is uncertain whether the club can authorise another round of substantial spending to satisfy Conte’s expectations.
Conte’s reputation for being firm on recruitment is well documented. When he identifies a player he wants, he expects to sign him. If such conditions are not met, he is known to walk away. It was partly for this reason that Juventus opted against approaching him earlier in the year.
Should the club revisit the idea of appointing him now, those same challenges remain. Without a clear financial plan and full alignment on recruitment, it may be difficult to see Conte making a return to Turin in the coming months.
1 Comment
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment
Do you hate the thought of Juventus winning? Your continuous and incessant poverty pleading on behalf of Italys wealthiest family has led to years of failure due to cutting corners. If Conte was appointed last summer, Juventus would have ended up wealthier due to prize money and going further in competitions. Instead, they had to sack their 5th manager in 6 years due to failure after failure.
If Jose Mourinho was given the job in 2019, Pochettino in 2020, Zidane/Conte any point since 2021, Juventus would have at least 3 more trophies, a lot more prize money and a completed rebuild.
Instead, the club has ended up further in the dirt, paying compensation to crap managers for sacking them and sacrificing prize money by early eliminations from competitions that they should have either won or gone much further in .
How do you end up having to continually put money into the club after selling/getting the following off the wage bill:
Dybala, CR7, De Ligt, Rabiot, Ramsey, Szczęsny, Pogba, Chiellini, Bonucci, Chiesa?
You swore blind that if we get player x, y, z off the wage bill that a rebuild will be possible. Yet the club tries to cheap out on manager appointment by going for Motta, giving him unfettered control alongside Giuntoli, rather than going for Zizou or Conte. What was the result?
Do you have no shame in brainwashing the fans into thinking you can’t have financial and on-field success when all evidence points to the opposite? Or are you merely stupid?