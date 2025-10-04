Koni de Winter is set to become one of the latest Juventus Next Gen products to cross paths with his former club. Juventus have long prided themselves on developing young talent, but the club has also allowed a number of promising players to depart over the years when they were deemed not yet ready for the first team.

Despite this, the men in black and white remain confident that their academy continues to produce high-quality players. The philosophy is clear: only those considered good enough for the senior side at a given moment will be retained, while others are allowed to continue their careers elsewhere. De Winter’s story reflects both the strengths and the limitations of this approach.

The Belgian joined Juventus as a teenager in 2018, developing through their academy and Next Gen setup until 2024, when he completed a permanent move to Genoa. Just a year later, he was reunited with Max Allegri at AC Milan, the same coach who previously judged him not ready for Juventus’ senior squad. His rise since leaving Turin demonstrates how quickly circumstances can change for young players once given an opportunity.

Financial Return Versus Sporting Regret

Juventus earned €13 million from De Winter’s sale, a considerable profit on a player they had signed at a young age from Belgium. From a financial perspective, this was seen as a sound piece of business. According to Calciomercato, the club does not regret the decision in monetary terms, considering the return on investment to be positive.

However, the question remains whether Juventus may come to regret losing De Winter from a sporting standpoint. His emergence as an important player for Milan suggests he could have been a valuable asset in Turin, particularly given the current need for defensive depth. Similar debates have arisen over the departures of Dean Huijsen and other academy prospects who were allowed to move on.

The Wider Context of Academy Graduates

The reality is that no major club can provide first-team opportunities for all its youth prospects, no matter how talented. Juventus are not the first to lose academy graduates who go on to flourish elsewhere, and they will not be the last. The balance between developing, retaining, and selling young talent is delicate, and decisions often hinge on timing, managerial preferences, and immediate squad needs.

For now, De Winter represents another example of the fine margins involved in academy management. While Juventus may not regret his departure financially, the possibility that he could have become a key player in Turin remains an open question.