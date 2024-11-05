Juventus’s decision to part ways with Moise Kean over the summer has quickly become a topic of debate among fans and club analysts, especially as Kean shines for Fiorentina this season. Following a tough 2022-23 campaign where the striker failed to score for the Bianconeri, his departure seemed logical to the club’s new manager, Thiago Motta. Yet, with Kean now enjoying a resurgence—having netted eight goals in 13 matches for Fiorentina—Juventus may be reconsidering that call.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is already regretting the choice, particularly as they contend with a lack of depth in the striker position. Initially, Juventus opted to rely on Arkadiusz Milik to support Dusan Vlahovic in attack, seeing Milik as a consistent option to balance the workload up front. However, this strategy quickly encountered issues, as Milik sustained a serious injury prior to Euro 2024, which has kept him sidelined for the entire season so far. Consequently, the burden of goalscoring has fallen almost exclusively on Vlahovic, leading to concerns over fatigue and effectiveness as Juventus navigates a demanding season.

Kean’s current success with Fiorentina, however, suggests that his lacklustre performance at Juventus last season may have been situational. Sometimes, a change of environment can do wonders for a player’s confidence and performance, and Fiorentina’s setup seems to have given Kean a fresh start to rediscover his goal-scoring form. He is now thriving as their first-choice striker, becoming a reliable source of goals for La Viola and showcasing the potential Juventus initially saw when he emerged from their academy.

Despite Kean’s success at Fiorentina, some Juventus supporters believe the club should not dwell on his departure. The striker struggled for an entire season at Juventus, and there’s no guarantee that he would have succeeded had he stayed. His progress highlights a larger issue in football: that sometimes a player’s form is heavily influenced by fitness, environment, and coaching style. Nonetheless, with Juventus’s goalscoring concerns mounting, Kean’s current performance serves as a reminder of what might have been.