Fiorentina stepped in to sign the Italian striker, and Juventus was happy to agree to a deal, sending him to the Florence club. Since the move, Kean seems to have found his form again, scoring five goals in ten games across all competitions for La Viola.

He is enjoying his football once more, and Juventus now lacks a capable deputy for Dusan Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium—a role that Kean could have filled effectively.

A report from Il Bianconero draws a comparison between Kean’s transfer and that of Pierre Kalulu, whom AC Milan loaned to Juventus this season. Kalulu has performed better at Juventus than many defenders at Milan, leading the report to suggest that Juventus regrets selling Kean, just as Milan wishes they had retained Kalulu.