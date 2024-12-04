Juventus reportedly considered Antonio Conte for a managerial return in the summer but ultimately decided to appoint Thiago Motta, favouring a fresh approach over bringing back a former coach. Conte, who previously led the Bianconeri to great success, including multiple Scudetti, was seen as a natural choice by many fans and analysts. However, Juventus’s recent experiences with Max Allegri’s second stint, which ended in underwhelming results, likely influenced their reluctance to rehire Conte.

Conte, after not receiving a call from Juventus, joined Napoli and has since turned the Partenopei into serious title contenders, further highlighting his managerial prowess. Napoli’s success under Conte has sparked debate among pundits, with some suggesting Juventus may regret their decision. Massimo Brambati, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, hinted at this sentiment, emphasising Conte’s ability to instil a winning mentality in his teams. He remarked, “Conte is an added value, both on the field and in the group. Napoli hasn’t grown in the game but in group mentality. This makes the difference, that stuff is transmitted to you by the coach and you carry it with you.”

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Despite Conte’s proven track record, Juventus opted for Thiago Motta, an emerging managerial talent with a different style and vision. The decision likely reflects the club’s desire to chart a new course and avoid the financial demands that typically accompany Conte’s tenure, including costly squad overhauls. Juventus remains committed to Motta, acknowledging that rebuilding the team requires time, patience, and a manager aligned with the club’s long-term strategy.

While Conte’s success at Napoli may evoke some “what if” scenarios, Juventus believes in their current path under Motta, focusing on sustainable growth and tactical evolution rather than immediate but potentially short-lived success.