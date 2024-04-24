Arkadiusz Milik scored Juventus’ only goal in their 2-1 loss to Lazio last night, and that goal could be a career-defining moment for him.

The Pole was expected to leave the club at the end of this season due to his underwhelming performance.

He has struggled to get regular game time as Max Allegri prefers Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic as his main attackers.

Most people expect Juventus to offload some players in the summer, and Milik could be one of them.

However, after stepping up to score that crucial goal against Lazio, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that he might have earned a place in the squad for next season.

Juventus could keep him as a backup to Vlahovic, but the report adds that it will depend on the club’s manager.

The Bianconeri remain undecided about Max Allegri’s future. If he is replaced, the new manager will have to decide whether he wants to work with the Polish striker.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been a good player in the cup this season and we will need his experience when we return to the Champions League next season.

However, the new manager will decide on his future and those of many other Juve players.