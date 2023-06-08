Does Pep Guardiola still form part of Juventus’ “destiny”?

There was a time, not all that long ago, when those with Bianconeri blood running through their veins allowed themselves to get swept up in talk of Pep Guardiola inheriting managerial reins at the Allianz Stadium.

It is probably wise not to waste too much time and energy on ifs, buts and maybes after seeing those dreams amount to precisely nothing.

For all of the rumours, of which there were plenty, there was ultimately no substance to be found and Guardiola saw no need to sever ties with English employers who continue to bow to his every whim – regardless of how costly said desires may be.

Success

The Catalan coach, who has enjoyed tangible success wherever he has been – from Barcelona to Manchester via Munich – has taken his coaching game to even greater heights since generating links to Juve.

In the present, he is in hot pursuit of a historic treble. With Premier League and FA Cup trophies secured, Man City vs Inter betting odds have the title holders in England priced at 4/9 to add a European crown to their trophy collection while dashing the continental dreams of Juve’s Serie A rivals from Milan.

That particular piece of silverware is the only one to have eluded Guardiola during his reign at the Etihad Stadium, and one that Juventus will harbour aspirations of claiming again at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Having a manager of the highest possible calibre calling the shots would undoubtedly aid that cause, with supposed misfortune from 2020 still being cursed.

Back then, former Bianconeri boss Luigi Maifredi said of links to the most decorated of tacticians as City faced the threat of being banned from the Champions League: “If he frees himself, there is no doubt that Guardiola will come to Juventus.”

No deal was done, with UEFA softening their stance enough when it comes to collective punishments that a push for the exits in Manchester was deemed unnecessary. In fact, new contracts have been committed to since then.

Guardiola’s latest deal is due to expire in 2025, at which point he may decide that a change of scenery and a new challenge is required. Juve legend Alessandro Del Piero has said on that subject, with three of Europe’s major divisions having already been conquered: “He has won in Spain, Germany and England. If we follow that path I think maybe it is his destiny to go to Juve.”

Switch

That may have been the case three years ago, but is such a professional switch still on the cards? With all that has gone on at Juventus since said words were uttered, it is difficult to see why Guardiola – who tends to fill roles where much of the pressure on his shoulders is generated by the standards demanded of himself – would consider a move to Italy.

Football does have a habit, though, of conjuring up the unexpected and there remains a possibility that Guardiola will one day fill the warmest of hot seats in Turin. Whether such a post can still be considered part of his “destiny” is open to debate.