Does playing for Juventus make players unhappy?

Juventus has struggled to get the best from most of their players in this campaign, with questions constantly being asked about why the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic are not performing well.

The Black and Whites have some of the finest players in Europe in their squad, but the mood in the Juve camp does not appear to be the happiest one.

Recently, reports have suggested that some players are unhappy with their manager at the Allianz Stadium and Lele Adani adds that the players at the club look unhappy.

He says via Calciomercato:

“A player like Di Maria is a legend, so it’s clear that his exclusion causes a stir. We are not able, even being there, to know the real reasons for his non-selection and his true conditions.

The point is this: at Juventus there are no happy players. It seems difficult to say, but everyone knows it. I’ve heard that Chiesa has never returned…

He seems lost on the pitch, but he hasn’t suddenly forgotten how to play. Morata, Bentancur, and Kulusevski weren’t doing well, and suddenly Vlahovic isn’t doing well either. They are all great players.”

Juve FC Says

Our players are some of the best in the land, but they do not perform well when they wear our shirts.

It is the manager who pays when the team performs poorly and Max Allegri should be worried about how his team is performing at the moment.

Hopefully, they will get back to form in the next league game and build some momentum towards the end of the campaign.