Does this Juventus team resemble that of Conte? One ex-player thinks so

Former Inter Milan and Italy defender, Marco Materazzi says this Juventus team is as solid as the one Antonio Conte built and worked with. Do you agree?

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “It looks like a team of Conte … Their solidity has always been above all in defense.”

Juve FC say

It is a little embarrassing that Materazzi isn’t giving all the credit to Max Allegri after his achievements at the club.

The gaffer won five consecutive titles during his first stint at the club and has got the current squad playing how he wants.

The Bianconeri defence threatened to be their Achilles heel at the start of this season, but Allegri has fixed that problem as he does best.

While everyone is entitled to their opinion, Materazzi is out of the line here and should know that the current Juventus team is nothing but an Allegri’s Juventus.

Their defending and counter-attacks reminds us of the years between 2014 and 2019 when he led us to two Champions League finals while dominating Serie A.

Juve faces Materazzi’s former club Inter Milan tomorrow and it would be a game to watch. Hopefully, Allegri’s players will make his day miserable with a resounding win at the San Siro.