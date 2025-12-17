Kenan Yildiz is probably the most talked-about player in the Juventus squad, and the attacker will continue to be in the news. At present, he has been one of the best players in Serie A and Juve’s go-to man when they need to open up a game.

Backing Yildiz to perform well has proven to be lucrative for some punters. Covering the 20-year-old on the spreads is one of the ways to maximise your profits, and whether it is on soccer or the NBA, DraftKings spreads is the perfect destination to enhance your experience watching the young man do his thing.

The Türkiye international has been handed a huge responsibility because the club is in a poor state at the moment. However, the men in black and white continue to work as hard as they can to ensure a return to form.

A few of their current players can help them become a top team again, and most people believe that Yildiz is one of those stars. The attacker continues to work as hard as he can to make that happen and has consistently performed well when he plays.

Yildiz is versatile and can perform effectively in a variety of attacking roles, which is why Luciano Spalletti recently used him as a false nine. He did not deliver a brilliant performance in that role, but the game was against Napoli in Naples, so the fixture was always expected to be tough.

It remains unclear whether that experiment will be repeated in other games, but as things stand, Yildiz has proven he is a player to rely on in multiple roles, which is why it hardly makes sense to bench him.

As a young player who excels in various positions, the Bianconeri might be making a mistake by trying to box him into a single role. Yildiz has shown that he is a very versatile player who can be trusted to perform in different areas, and the team needs him to continue doing just that.

The youngster can run the show in any game if he plays in the optimal position, but when stationed in one place, he can be easily marked out of the match. This explains why he occasionally has quiet games, and the solution is to allow him a free role on the pitch.

If Yildiz is permitted to roam, he becomes harder to mark because opponents would not want to be dragged out of position just to contain him. He is the perfect player for that role in the current Juve squad, as he can dribble, control the ball, pass and shoot.

These attributes make him one of the finest players on the continent, capable of making a name for himself in a free role during matches.