Michele Criscitiello has criticised Juventus’ decision to appoint Thiago Motta as their manager, insisting that he lacked the experience and credentials to take charge of the club. The former footballer is currently struggling to make a substantial impact on the touchline since replacing Max Allegri, with the Bianconeri failing to perform to their expected standards.

Motta, who had previously guided Bologna to a Champions League qualification last season, was seen as a promising managerial talent. His decision to leave Bologna and join Juventus was met with optimism by many. Juventus, who needed a new coach after Allegri’s departure, were attracted to Motta’s tactical style and innovative approach to the game. Despite his relative inexperience at the highest level, Juventus were confident that he could achieve even greater success with their squad, which is filled with a wealth of talented players.

However, Motta has yet to win any significant trophies in his managerial career, and this lack of success has raised questions about his ability to manage one of Italy’s most successful clubs. Despite the support Juventus has given him, with the club acquiring the players he asked for, Motta’s Juventus side has been underperforming. The team’s lack of cohesion and failure to live up to the expectations of the fans have been glaring.

Criscitiello, in particular, is highly critical of the choice to bring Motta to the club, believing that the current crop of Juventus players does not understand the significance of playing for such a prestigious team. He faults the managerial decision, stating that Juventus should have appointed a manager with more experience and a proven track record at the highest level. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “He wasn’t the right coach for Juventus. He needs to be given time, of course, but when you start like this you can only end up worse. To get to the most important team in Italy, 2-3 good seasons in Genoa, Spezia and Bologna aren’t enough. That’s another kind of football. Juve needs to win, and to win you have to be used to doing so. Thiago Motta doesn’t have the qualities of a great coach.”

Despite Motta’s promising potential, it seems the decision to appoint him as manager is not universally accepted. As Juventus’ struggles continue, the debate over whether Motta is the right fit for the club will likely persist.