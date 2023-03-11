Domenico Marocchino compares Kostic to Cuadrado

Former Juventus midfielder Domenico Marocchino has commented on the form of Filip Kostic and compares him to Juan Cuadrado earlier in the Colombian’s career.

The Bianconeri added the Serbian to their squad in the summer as Max Allegri looked for wider options.

Kostic has been a key player at the club so far and is almost always available to play when needed.

This has made him one of the men the club can trust and Marocchino has enjoyed seeing him on the pitch and says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Kostic? It amazes me more and more for endurance because it always plays. He played them all, then he makes many meters, he runs a lot and this is a tiring job because he combines coverage and is also lucid in serving crosses to his teammates. A big purchase does what it did Cuadrado a few years ago.”

Juve FC Says

Kostic has done very well and is one of the summer signings who have produced the goods for the club so far.

The winger needs to maintain his form or do even better in the remaining games of the season as we search for more wins in all competitions.

Cuadrado is no longer as explosive as he was earlier in his career and might have to be replaced when the season finishes.