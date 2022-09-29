Domenico Marocchino discusses how Juventus can get better

Juventus will return to action this weekend after the two-week international break, and their fans hope the team returns to winning ways.

Before the break, they lost consecutive games against Benfica and Monza, a run of form that was simply too bad for a big team like the Bianconeri.

The loss to Monza was embarrassing and should have cost Max Allegri his job.

But the club has handed him a vote of confidence, hoping he would turn the situation around.

Speaking about the Bianconeri struggles this season, the former Juventus player Domenico Marocchino insists they have to play as a team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juventus players must get close to each other and play together, not in departments. A team is like a zoo, there must be a bit of everything and if there are no pawns, the difficulties are greater. Juve lacks a fast player and a playmaker. Juventus do not have enough speed to reach the opponent’s area, they do not fill the penalty area as for example, Udinese and Atalanta do, who are well matched.”

Juve FC Says

Having been a player himself, Maroccan knows what it means to win matches as a team.

His opinion is valid, and we could learn a few things from it to become better than we are now.

We expect Allegri and his coaching staff to have worked on a solution to the problems we faced before the break.