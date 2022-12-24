Former Juventus youth team player Domenico Marocchino says he is looking forward to watching Nicolo Fagioli and Federico Chiesa playing for the Bianconeri in the new year.

Juve ended the first half of the season in fine fashion, winning six consecutive league games, which pushed them into the top four.

They are now ten points off the top of the league table, and Napoli will be worried about their new form ahead of the restart of the league season.

Several Juve players will want to impress when they return to action for the club, but the men that Marocchino wants to see the most are Chiesa and Fagioli.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve, have two world champion players, but one played five minutes and threw a ball against the Dutch bench, causing a penalty and the other played well 50 minutes of the final. What are the players I would start from in 2023? Church and Beans”

Juve FC Says

Our top players will all want to impress after the World Cup and Christmas break, and we expect the team to continue winning in the second half of the term.

Hopefully, the World Cup winners in the squad will teach their teammates how winning matches and trophies are done.