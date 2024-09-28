After three consecutive league draws, comparisons are being made between Thiago Motta’s Juventus team and the one coached by Max Allegri last season. Similar to Allegri’s Juve, Motta’s side has struggled to find consistent form, going on a winless streak that mirrors the long stretches of draws and underwhelming performances that derailed the club’s title challenge last year. Although neither team was consistently losing, the inability to win games has sparked concern.

Motta, however, was brought in as a replacement for Allegri with a long-term vision in mind. He has had to integrate many new players while adapting to a new environment, which is challenging for any manager. Unlike Allegri’s more conservative, defensive style, Motta’s approach is more attack-focused and modern, but the results have not yet materialised. The club remains confident in his ability to succeed, knowing that it takes time to fully implement his system.

While both teams have faced similar struggles in terms of results, the key difference lies in the style of play. Allegri’s Juve was criticised for being too defensive and pragmatic, while Motta is trying to build a more offensive and dynamic side. Nonetheless, Juve needs to return to winning ways soon, or the comparisons with Allegri’s era will grow even stronger.

Domenico Marocchino thinks so and explains, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For me there is a certain similarity between the two, it is no coincidence that the director is still Locatelli who played the same way with Allegri, indeed in perhaps the most important matches as soon as he could Motta brought in McKennie, therefore the old guard, that is, the one that dictated the pace and the insertions of the Allegri management. From that point of view not much can have changed but in this year’s squad there are several new players and therefore time is needed.”

Juve FC Says

We have to win many games to stop this comparison because we also did not struggle to keep clean sheets under Allegri.