Juventus has strengthened its squad while also offloading players deemed not up to standard.

The Bianconeri have underperformed over the past three seasons and need to show significant improvement this campaign.

Under Thiago Motta, the club has taken a new direction, as evidenced by their personnel decisions in the recent transfer window.

The former midfielder has made bold decisions, with the club allowing him to build a team in his own image.

Juve aims to blend attractive football with success, and this approach has yielded positive results in the early weeks of the season.

However, it’s understood that the Bianconeri will face tougher challenges in the coming weeks, and the fans will need to be patient.

Despite these efforts, Domenico Marocchino has suggested that the team may not have improved significantly from last season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “I saw Juventus, it’s true that at least 2-3 important players were missing, but it didn’t make that big of an impression on me. Hypothesising second place as a great result, I’d even say third. Is this Juve stronger than last year’s? For me, no. The departure of Chiesa and Rabiot, the strongest players they had, aren’t two stickers.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has been in fine form at the start of the season, but it is too early to judge if we have become better than we were last term.