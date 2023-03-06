Domenico Marocchino insists Juventus played well against Roma

Former Juventus man Domenico Marocchino insists the Bianconeri had a good game in their 1-0 loss to AS Roma, but some matches are lost even by the better opponent.

The Bianconeri gave Jose Mourinho’s men a good game and were unlucky as they hit the post on several occasions.

In the end, Roma earned the three points with a solitary goal. However, Marocchino believes Juve can be proud of their performance in the fixture.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve didn’t mind, she would have deserved to win or at least to equalize, but in football you have to score and if you don’t score the games you can also lose them.

“For me, it is a very bitter defeat because when you lose merit, you can accept the verdict of the field relatively serenely, but when you deserve to win, the boxes turn around, one of the characteristics of this sport is that not always the best player wins.”

Juve FC Says

The loss to Roma was painful, but truly our players had a good game and gave a fine account of themselves.

Unfortunately, we did not earn even a point, but that should not stop us from making a better effort in the next game.

We have more matches to play and if we keep playing that well, we will end the term in a fine fashion.

The Europa League is a competition we should target winning and we must do well in every match in it.