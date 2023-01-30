Domenico Marocchino slams Juventus players after losing to Monza

Former Juventus man Domenico Marocchino has slammed Max Allegri’s side as their poor form continues following their loss to Monza.

The Bianconeri had entered 2023 in fine form, giving fans hope they could challenge for the league title.

But the last few weeks have been terrible after Napoli ended their winning run and the FIGC docked them 15 points.

Now they have it all to do, yet Monza beat them, one of the most embarrassing results in the club’s history.

Marocchino was angry at the defeat and spoke his mind about the black and whites.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“As far as Juve was concerned, is a team where there are more stickers than real footballers, someone who wants to put their heart and intelligence is missing. How to get out of it? The situation is not easy, due to the fact that many players have been overrated, their quality has nothing to do with the roses that Juve had passed. The coach can claim something more, but he has no champions, not surprisingly the best of Juve is Milik, and the one paid less.”

Juve FC Says

It has been a tough few weeks as a Juventus fan and the players must put us out of our misery soon enough.

Losing to Monza is just terrible, but they can make us happy by delivering some wins in the next few games.

Our players must be conscious of the 15 points deficit we already have, which means all our remaining league games are almost a must-win.